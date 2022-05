The shooting occurred just before 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is looking for whoever shot a man in North Austin early Tuesday morning.

The shooting occurred just before 2:30 a.m. Tuesday on North Lamar Boulevard near Rundberg Lane.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital and he is expected to be OK.

Witnesses told police that it looked like the shot came from someone driving by in a car.

As of 6 a.m. Tuesday, no one has been arrested.

