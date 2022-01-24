1 dead, 1 injured in North Austin shooting

The shooting happened late Sunday night near the St. Johns and Georgian Acres neighborhoods.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating another homicide. One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting at around 10:30 p.m. Sunday in North Austin.

The shooting happened near the St. Johns and Georgian Acres neighborhoods, off of North Interstate 35. When officers arrived, they found one victim who had died from gunshot wounds.

Officers performed life-saving measures on the other victim until Austin-Travis County EMS arrived. The victim was then taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. They are in critical condition.

As of 5 a.m., no one is in custody and police are trying to figure out what led up to the shooting. If you have any information, call APD.

