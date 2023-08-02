2 dead after Austin SWAT standoff

Jade Guajardo was pronounced dead on Feb. 7. Davonte Fox died several days later.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Two people have died following an hours-long SWAT standoff on Feb. 7.

According to the Austin Police Department (APD), dispatchers received a call from Jade Guajardo to a home in the 1000 block of Sweet Melissa Drive, located off Wells Branch Parkway, at 1:14 p.m. on Feb. 7. Guajardo stated that she was dropping off her ex-boyfriend Davonte Fox at the residence and, when she attempted to leave, Fox flattened her tire.

APD sent officers to the scene and spoke to Guajardo. She was provided a ride and left the scene. A little over an hour later at 2:37 p.m., APD spoke with Guajardo over the phone. She was at a different location and Fox was not at the residence on Sweet Melissa Drive.

Later, at 7:54 p.m., officers were sent back to the Sweet Melissa Drive residence after receiving a call about another disturbance. The caller was not at the scene but stated that Fox was involved with a disturbance inside the home, according to APD.

When officers arrived on the scene, they determined that Guajardo had returned to Fox's residence and was being held hostage. APD's SWAT arrived on the scene but did not enter the home until 12:14 a.m. following "lengthy negotiations."

SWAT discovered Guajardo and Fox in a room upstairs, both with gunshot wounds. Guajardo died at the scene and Fox was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

APD said detectives believe "Fox shot and killed Guajardo and then attempted to take his own life."

On Feb. 14, APD provided an update, stating that Fox died on Feb. 10.

This case is being investigated as Austin's 11th homicide of 2023.