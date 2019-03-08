CEDAR PARK, Texas — One person is dead after a shooting in Cedar Park Saturday morning.

Cedar Park police said the incident occurred around 6 a.m. near the intersection of Ranch Road 1431 or East Whitestone Boulevard and Highway 183A.

Police said a passerby drove up on a person who asked them to call 911 because they had been shot. The passerby called 911 and police responded to the scene.

Upon arrival, they discovered that the passenger of a truck, a Hispanic man in his mid-20s, was dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

The driver of the truck, a Hispanic man in his 40s, was taken to a local area hospital with life-threatening injuries from gunshot wounds. He was rushed into surgery and, as of 9 a.m., was believed to still be in surgery. His current condition is unknown.

The truck shows evidence of multiple gunshots. Police said they do not currently have a suspect description or a description of the suspect's vehicle, and traffic cameras in Cedar Park do not record.

RELATED:

Austin PD increases weekend downtown staffing after string of shootings

Police identify man killed in officer-involved shooting in Downtown Austin

Police arrest one suspect from Downtown Austin shooting that injured 2

Police said they are interviewing witnesses, but they don't have very many people to talk to so they are hoping they will be able to get more information from the driver once he is out of surgery.

At this time, they do not know if this was a random or targeted attack. They said it is still very early in the investigation.

All eastbound lanes of East Whitestone were closed starting at Discovery Boulevard Saturday morning. As of 10 a.m., all lanes were reopened.

This is an active, ongoing investigation. Anyone with any information regarding this incident is encouraged to call Lieutenant Larry Bond at 512-260-4766. You may also submit anonymous tips to police by texting "CPPD" and your tip to 847411.

WATCH: Cedar Park police give updates about Saturday morning's deadly shooting

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Ex-DPS official accused in brutal rape bonds out of jail

Police identify man killed in officer-involved shooting in Downtown Austin

Austin man who shot, killed woman day after 2017 Christmas robbery spree sentenced to 50 years