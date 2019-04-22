AUSTIN, Texas — According to police, the driver of a vehicle traveling northbound on Jollyville Road in Austin lost control of their vehicle, causing a crash that killed 70-year-old Michael Cannatti.

Police said Cannatti was in another vehicle at the intersection of Balcones Woods Drive and Jollyville Road when the driver of the vehicle that lost control struck the driver's side of his car.

Cannatti was transported to St. David's Round Rock Medical Center where he died as a result of his injuries.

If you have any information regarding this case you are asked to call Austin police at 512-974-6935.

