Four people were killed after a crane collapsed Saturday afternoon, falling onto traffic in downtown Seattle.

The Seattle Fire Department said three other people were injured and transported to a nearby hospital.

Emergency crews responded to Mercer Street and Fairview Avenue around 3:30 p.m.

All westbound and eastbound lanes were closed indefinitely.

The crane fell across a building undergoing construction along Mercer Street.

The cab of the crane fell onto all lanes of traffic below, trapping several cars underneath.

Mayor Jenny Durkan tweeted, "My thoughts and prayers are with those killed and injured."

This story is developing. Check back for updates.