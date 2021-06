Those unemployed will soon no longer use COVID-19 as an excuse for refusing work.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Workforce Commission will end job refusal associated with COVID-19 emergency starting the benefit week ending on June 26.

Refusing work can lead to a loss of unemployment benefits.

If you cannot work because of health or safety issues, TWC says it will work with people on a case-by-case basis.

In a press release, TWC said those unemployed can use several state resources including: