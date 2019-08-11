CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police need your help to find a child abuse suspect who appeared to assault a minor child in a video.

According to police, they received a copy of the video that appeared in a closed group on social media. The video depicts a female assaulting a 2 or 3-year-old female.

Police are unsure if the video originated within the City of Corpus Christi, but they are attempting to locate the identity of the female in the video below.

If you have any information on the identity or the whereabouts of the female in the video, call 911 immediately.

