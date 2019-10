CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police need your help to locate a missing person.

22-year-old Jessica Martinez was reported missing on October 23, 2019.

Martinez is described to stand 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs approximately 150 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on Martinez call police at 361-886-2600.

