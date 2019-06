CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Police need your help to locate a missing person.

19-year-old male Raiden Ramos was reported missing on February 28 and was last seen by family members on February 22.

Ramos is described to stand 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs approximately 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information that may assist investigators or know the whereabouts of Ramos, please call police at 361-886-2600.