Some YMCA of Austin locations offering free hot showers

Five locations in the Austin area will be offering free showers during operating hours.

AUSTIN, Texas — After a week of severe winter weather that's left people across Texas without water, one Austin-area organization is opening its locker room showers to anyone in need.

The YMCA of Austin is opening five of its locations up to anyone in need of a hot shower.

Showers will be open during operating hours at the following locations:

Masks are required at YMCA locations and people are asked to bring their own towels and bathing supplies.

The Southwest and Springs Family YMCAs will be open to the community once water at those facilities is restored.

"This is a simple thing we can do for our community,: said Kathy Kuras, YMCA of Austin President & CEO, in a press release. "We are a community-based organization, and in times like these we are working to do all we can to be there for the community we are proud to serve."

Hays Communities YMCA also partnered with the City of Buda to distribute water this weekend. Water distribution is taking place from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

YMCA of Austin facilities have been opened to allow residents to warm and recharge electronics as well.

The City of Austin is part of a growing list of places that remain under a boil water advisory due to weather-related outages at water utility buildings. Click here to view that list.