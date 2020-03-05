TROY, Texas —

U.S. Navy veteran J.C. Alston has seen a lot in a life that has spanned just three years short of a century.

He served on the U.S.S. California when it was attacked on Dec. 7, 1941, at Pearl Harbor. He saw the California sink in the attack, fierce battles afterwards, and eventually the end of WWII.

On Sunday, however, his family was able to surprise him with something new.

"About a week ago I wanted to do something special. May 3 was coming up, so I called my aunt’s neighbor and said I want to do something for grand dad,” Granddaughter Stacey Short said. “A little town parade.”

Her aunt put the idea on Facebook. Then the fire department said they were in in. Then a local church. Then a local state representative. Then a local American Legion post. Soon the "little town parade" had grown larger than Short ever dreamed.

“The neighbor down the street counted over a hundred cars,” Short said. “I didn’t do much but make a phone call.”

Short said Alston knows plenty of people in the community and had been involved with the volunteer fire department, American Legion, and the local cemetery among other groups. She said Alston was only expecting some cologne for his birthday.

“He was shocked,” Short said.

Alston told 6 News he didn’t think he was so well known in the community.

“I was surprised. I appreciate it. More people know about me than I thought they did.” Alston said. “They told me they had a surprise for me, I have no idea how they rigged up so many...I had my own parade.”

RELATED: WWII Veteran, Pearl Harbor survivor remembers 'V-J Day'

Alston didn't know when he was going to again see the extended family members and friends that participated.

Several people had gifts for Alston, which they passed off to family members from their vehicles. He was given gifts to honor his service as well.

American Legion Post 133 Commander John Potts and Texas Representative Hugh Shine rode in the front of the parade and stopped to present Alston with several honors. Potts presented Alston a certificate of appreciation from his post as well as an American flag. Shine presented a flag that had flown over the capital, and a certificate as well.

Alston said it was like the fourth of July came early, and just for him.

“I had a big day,” Alston said.