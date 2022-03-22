Group of women, Easy Tiger Bakery feed Round Rock community following tornado

Breaking bread with strangers is a not so strange way of healing a community that is broken on the outside, but is solid enough within to lean on each other.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — On Tuesday, a group of neighbors and Easy Tiger Bakery employees handed out food in the Round Rock community following Monday's tornadoes.

Big or small, massive clean-up efforts after a natural disaster can be trying.

While Monday's tornado spun things out of control in Round Rock, the community is far from broken.

"We have some spaghetti and garlic bread if you all would like something to eat," said Jeannie Heminger.

Becky Baskin, Jeannie and Jessica Heminger spent the day passing out hot meals to those in the Kensington Way neighborhood where electricity was still out.

"This is bad," said Jeannie Heminger. "We just wanted to be there for the people that couldn't cook, give them something to eat."

Jeannie returned to her old neighborhood to serve up some smiles after hearing from her daughter Jessica how bad things had gotten.

"It looks great to me," said James Killingsworth. "Put a little hot sauce on it and it will be good to go."

These sweet ladies are passing out food to people hit by the tornado in Round Rock. ❤️ @KVUE pic.twitter.com/ahXpQCew9J — Daranesha Herron (@Daraneshatv) March 22, 2022

The crew of three went door to door.

"You guys got hit pretty bad, huh," asked Jeannie.

"Yeah, the other side of the house is missing," said the neighbor.

That home will take some time to fix, but Edward Morgan with Easy Tiger Bakery is fixing what he can now.

"We made ham and turkey sandwiches this morning," said Morgan. "I figured we just come out and try to make a difference and help people. It's not easy, either you are working or working through something."

Morgan chose to work. He and CEO Mike Stitt handed out sandwiches and bread to workers and anyone else who needed it.

"Maybe a little bread for later," said Morgan to a resident. "It's always good to break bread."

Breaking bread with strangers is a not so strange way of healing a community that is broken on the outside, but is solid enough within to lean on each other.

Both groups plan to return as many times as they can.

