Have thoughts on how Austin handled the winter storms? There's a public comment session Thursday

AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin is seeking feedback from the community on the February 2021 winter storms so leaders can "identify strategies for building a more resilient, better-prepared city and community response for future disasters."

The City's Winter Storm Review Task Force will hear public comments during a virtual meeting on Thursday, April 29, at 6 p.m. People will be able to "share information, experiences, and recommendations related to the winter storm and resulting crises."

The meeting will specifically focus on residents and businesses in District 6 and District 8, but anyone is allowed to provide a comment.

If you would like to speak at the virtual meeting, you must call or email the board liaison at (512) 974-6339 or Patricia.Bourenane@austintexas.gov no later than noon, April 28. Speakers will be required to provide the following information:

Their name

Item number(s) they wish to speak on

Whether they are for/against/neutral

Their email address and telephone number (must be the same number that will be used to call into the meeting)

If interpretation is needed for any languages other than Spanish

More details about how to sign up to speak at the meeting can be found here.

The meeting will be broadcast live on ATXN.

The Winter Storm Review Task Force plans to summarize the comments in a final report for the Austin City Council by July 30. The task force plans to hold more meetings after the one on Thursday, but it has not released exact dates for those meetings yet.