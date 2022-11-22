Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter holds adoption event on Friday

WCRAS offers a fostering program, "Home for the Holidays," for those not ready to commit to a pet.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Just in time for the holidays, the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter (WCRAS) wants to help find some furry friends a forever home.

The WCRAS is hosting a "Name Your Price" adoption event on Friday. The shelter will let people name their price for adopting all medium-to-large adult dogs and cats. However, puppies, small dogs, and kittens will be adoptable for $75.

WRCAS also has a foster program for those not ready to commit. The "Home for the Holidays" program let's people take home any adoptable medium-to-large adult dog. If there a match made in doggy heaven, then WRCAS will help you adopt the foster pet. Otherwise, the animal is returned to the shelter.

Those interested in joining the foster team can fill out a form here. The foster program runs through Jan. 2.

If you are looking to adopt, you can schedule an appointment by emailing adoption@wilco.org or visit the shelter between noon and 6 p.m.

All adoptable pets are listed online here.