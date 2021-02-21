Williamson Co. water brigade sends 5,000 gallons to hard-hit communities

Local breweries distributed cans of water.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Williamson County's Office of Emergency Management formed its own water brigade this weekend to distribute water to communities that have been out of water for days or under a boil water notice, the County said.

The result? Approximately 5,000 gallons of water delivered to those in need, according to Williamson County.

The operation started late Friday night, when the County's Emergency Response Team started identifying water tanks and trucks that were available to carry water and looking for additional tanks in the area to buy.

The vehicles, whose tanks were filled with clean water, began their mission Saturday morning. They were dispatched to locations in the City of Round Rock, the City of Georgetown and Southwest Williamson County Regional Park. People were invited to bring their own containers to fill up with water, according to the County.

Williamson County also asked Rentsch Brewery in Georgetown and Texas Beer Company in Taylor to can water for distribution. Together, the breweries packaged more than 18,000 cans of water, Williamson County said. Texas Beer Company also distributed 2,200 gallons to the public to be filled with their own containers, according to the County.

"This could not have been possible without our public-private partnerships," Michael Shoe, Williamson County Emergency Management director, said. "We cannot thank our county employees, the cities, Texas Beer Company and Rentsch Brewery enough for their contributions to bring water to our hardest hit areas."

Neighbors are helping neighbors! Some local businesses are supporting our community members by offering boiled, potable water.



➡️For a list of resources visit: https://t.co/LgFNBwS0m9. — Williamson County (@wilcogov) February 18, 2021

Some of the cans were given to long-term care facilities that have been without water, the County said.

"Every time our community faces adversity, it also responds with heroic deeds," Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell said. "I am overwhelmed by the outpouring of support that I witnessed today."