'The need is now urgent' | We Are Blood in need of Type O-negative donors

Type O-negative is the universal red blood cell type, and We Are Blood says it is necessary for traumas and surgeries.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — We Are Blood, the sole provider of blood for more than 50 hospitals and medical facilities in Central Texas, is urgently low on Type O-negative blood.

Type O-negative blood is the universal blood cell type, and We Are Blood says it is necessary for traumas and surgeries. But following Memorial Day weekend, the blood bank is seeing a critical shortage of this type of blood donation.

"Holidays can stress our Central Texas community’s blood supply and the need is now urgent for protecting local patients following Memorial Day weekend," said Nick Canedo, vice president of community engagement at We Are Blood.

We Are Blood said blood and platelet donations tend to drop around Memorial Day, but the need for blood transfusions remains high. The blood bank currently needs at least 200 donors per day to facilitate transfusion needs at hospitals and medical centers across 10 Central Texas counties.

Canedo said if you don't know your blood type, you can learn it a few days after your donation. The donation process also allows for a courtesy health screen of blood pressure, pulse and a non-fasting cholesterol test.

As a bonus incentive, throughout the month of June, all blood and platelet donors can choose either the Austin Humane Society or the Central Texas Food Bank as a recipient of a $5 donation from We Are Blood.

If you're interested in donating blood or platelets, you can schedule an appointment at any of We Are Blood's four donor centers or at a mobile drive, either online or by calling 512-206-1266. The hours and addresses of We Are Blood's four donation centers are listed below:

North Lamar

Where : 4300 N. Lamar Blvd.

: 4300 N. Lamar Blvd. When: Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

South Austin

Where : 3100 W. Slaughter Lane

: 3100 W. Slaughter Lane When: Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; closed Monday, Tuesday and Saturday

Round Rock

Where : 2132 N. Mays, Suite 900

: 2132 N. Mays, Suite 900 When: Monday, Tuesday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; closed Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday

Cedar Park

Where : 251 N. Bell Blvd, Suite 111A

: 251 N. Bell Blvd, Suite 111A When: Monday, Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; closed Tuesday, Wednesday and Sunday