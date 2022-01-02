You can get free Girl Scout cookies for donating blood this month

We Are Blood will be handing out a free box of cookies to everyone who donates this month, while supplies last.

AUSTIN, Texas — Want to help the community and satisfy your sweet tooth at the same time? We Are Blood is offering the perfect trade-off.

If you donate blood at any of We Are Blood's donor centers or mobile drives during the month of February, you can take home a box of Girl Scout cookies, while supplies last.

We Are Blood has boxes of Thin Mints, Peanut Butter Patties, Caramel DeLites and Adventurefuls available to hand out to donors. The partnership will benefit Girl Scouts of Central Texas troops.

The partnership between We Are Blood and the Girl Scouts comes amid a national blood shortage, so donations are more important than ever.

We Are Blood has three donor center locations:

North Lamar 4300 N. Lamar Blvd Austin, TX 78756

Round Rock 2132 N. Mays, Suite 900 Round Rock, TX 78664

South Austin 3100 W. Slaughter Lane Austin, TX 78748



Click here to schedule your next donation.