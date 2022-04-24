Volunteers paint mural in Round Rock to raise awareness, funds for sex abuse survivors

The mural benefiting Hope Alliance was painted on the wall of Supernova Tattoo to help the nonprofit during Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — A group of volunteers met to paint a new mural in Downtown Round Rock on Sunday in an effort to raise awareness during Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month.

Volunteers with Ascension Leadership Academy created a mural on behalf of Hope Alliance, a non-profit dedicated to helping survivors of domestic violence and abuse in Williamson County.

The goal of the mural, organizers said, was to raise awareness and funds for the resources and support services Hope Alliance offers in the county. It was painted on the wall of Supernova Tattoo, where organizers said there is foot traffic and high visibility to spread awareness of Hope Alliance.

One of ALA's participants, Brett Woodburn, designed the mural.

"The pieces of the heart in different colors represent the different challenges and experiences we through in life--the positive and the negative--which all together make us who we are -- beautiful human beings. The halo, wings, and laces that thread together the pieces of our heart represent Hope Alliance's mission---giving people hope when they are suffering, inspiring them to reach out to their community for support through tough times so they can experience a loving environment and thrive," Woodburn said.

The project also included a fundraising event and online campaign in which volunteers have pledged to raise $175,000 in 20 days for the Hope Alliance. The nonprofit is looking to use the funding to build a new facility to increase the number of people served.

“We are grateful to the volunteers at Ascension Leadership Academy for their efforts in raising funds and raising awareness on our behalf with this mural. It comes at a very crucial time for our organization,” said Dr. Rick Brown, CEO of Hope Alliance. “The proceeds from their campaign will enable us to build a new facility and triple the amount of people we currently serve. These contributions truly advance our mission of hope and transformation for those suffering from family and sexual violence."

A live fundraiser is set to be held on April 28 at Highbrow Lowbrow in Austin. The online campaign is live now and ends at 8 p.m. on April 28.

