LIST: Veterans Day events happening throughout Austin area

Here are some events being held to honor those who served.

AUSTIN, Texas — Cities and organizations throughout Austin and the surrounding areas are holding a variety of events on Veterans Day to remember and honor those who previously served in the U.S. armed forces.

From ceremonies to a parade and a classic car show, here are some events happening on Nov. 11 and the rest of the week to help you celebrate the holiday.

Happening on Veterans Day

City of Austin officials and the Austin Veterans Day Parade Foundation will host a dedication event for the Pocket Park at 9:30 a.m. The foundation previously announced it will not hold a Veterans Day parade this year due to the City's COVID-19 restrictions.

The City is set to host its annual Veterans Day Ceremony at the Georgetown-Williamson County Veterans Memorial Plaza starting at 11 a.m. Veterans and their families will be recognized at the event where Fort Hood CSM Arthur "Cliff" Burgoyne Jr. will be the guest speaker. The Eastview High School band, orchestra and choir will provide music starting at 10:45 a.m.

The City of Leander and the Parks and Recreation Department is set to honor current and former U.S. military service members at Veterans Park in Leander starting at 10 a.m. The ceremony will include adding names to the Veterans Park Honor wall.

This Weekend

The City of Kyle is partnering with VFW Post 12058 and AMVETS to host a Veterans Day parade on Nov. 13 starting at 12 p.m. After, the city will hold activities and live music at Gregg-Clark Park. A commemorative Air Force flyover will start at 1 p.m. and fireworks will start at 6 p.m.

The Bastrop Area Cruiser's Car Show is honoring veterans with its classic car display and veterans ceremony starting Nov. 12 in Downtown Bastrop. On Nov. 13, a tribute march will be held on Main Street followed by a ceremony at the Bastrop County Courthouse.

The two-day event at Camp Mabry will feature reenactments of World War II close assaults with uniform and equipment used by the American GI and Germans. The event will also feature firing demonstrations using WWII-era firearm and everything from equipment to baseball gloves and operation vehicles used during the time.

Throughout the Week

The Rotary Club of Georgetown is hosting its fifth annual Field of Honor, a field of more than 1,500 full-sized American flags dedicated in honor of those who have served the U.S. The field of flags will be on display, day or night, until Nov. 14 at San Gabriel Park.

A monthlong special exhibit highlighting the life and legacy of Woman Airforce Service Pilots will be open at Hutto City Hall weekdays through Dec. 3 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Veterans Day.