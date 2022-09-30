VELA hosts 11th annual 'Be the Light' fundraiser

"I think the greatest thing is when a family will come to us and say, you know, 'We don't have a diagnosis yet, the doctors aren't believing us.' And we're able to help them access an evaluation, a diagnosis. We're able to help them get services at school and the therapies that they need, so that then that kiddo can get on the bus and go on the playground and have friends and do great at school because they're receiving the right accommodations to be their full selves in the world, just as they are," said Maria Hernandez, executive director and founder of VELA.