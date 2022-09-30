VELA hosts 11th annual 'Be the Light' fundraiser

AUSTIN, Texas — On Thursday night, Central Texans gathered to raise money for a good cause.
VELA's 11th annual "Be the Light" fundraiser was held in South Austin. KVUE Daybreak's Yvonne Nava served as emcee.
VELA's vision is to create a community where all families of children with disabilities can thrive. Through VELA's interactive courses, support groups and case management, parents can gain the knowledge they need to become their child's greatest advocates.
VELA provides services in Spanish and in English, virtually or in person and at no cost to families.
"I think the greatest thing is when a family will come to us and say, you know, 'We don't have a diagnosis yet, the doctors aren't believing us.' And we're able to help them access an evaluation, a diagnosis. We're able to help them get services at school and the therapies that they need, so that then that kiddo can get on the bus and go on the playground and have friends and do great at school because they're receiving the right accommodations to be their full selves in the world, just as they are," said Maria Hernandez, executive director and founder of VELA.
Thursday night's goal was to raise $100,000 to help local families. If you would like to donate, visit VELA's website.
