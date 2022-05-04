Funeral held Wednesday for UTPD Chief David Carter

Carter died at age 64 after a battle with cancer.

AUSTIN, Texas — Funeral services are set Wednesday for former University of Texas Police Chief David Carter. Carter died on April 22, at age 64, after a battle with cancer.

The funeral was slated for 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at The Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd. A visitation was held Tuesday at Cook-Walden/Forest Oaks Funeral Home and Memorial Park.

Carter was sworn in as chief in 2013, also serving as the assistant vice president of campus security, working to enhance relationships on security matters with the UT community, students, families and the City of Austin.

"During his tenure at the university, Chief Carter worked to transform UTPD into a national model not only for university policing but also for municipal departments to follow," the university said. "In 2019, Chief Carter broke away from the traditional mold of policing through a single, dedicated patrol division and re-structured UTPD to include three focused divisions known as Police Technical Specialty Groups, with separate but complementary missions."

Carter was also credited for establishing a new intelligence-led policing strategy and hiring a full-time crime analyst to represent UT in the Austin Regional Intelligence center.

He also previously served the Austin and Bryan police departments, in addition to the U.S. Army in Iraq.

Carter is survived by his wife, Cynthia, and daughter, Sarah.