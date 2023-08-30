Ululani's Hawaiian Shave Ice impacted by Maui wildfire

Round Rock's Ululani's Hawaiian Shave Ice is on a mission to help employees after two Hawaiian locations were destroyed.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROUND ROCK, Texas — A businesses owner who lost two shops in the Maui wildfire is expanding in Round Rock.

Ululani's Hawaiian Shave Ice is on a mission to raise money for its employees.

David Yamashiro and his wife, Ululani, are the co-founders of Ululani's Hawaiian Shave Ice. Yamashiro was born and raised in Hawaii, a place he and his wife both love dearly, and is saddened by the devastation and loss of life.

"I get hit in my stomach. Every time, my wife breaks down and cries – every time she hears about something that's transpired in terms of a friend, loved one, that lost their child," said Yamashiro.

Yamashiro lived in Maui for the past 15 years with his wife. Ululani's is well known for its Hawaiian shave ice, which started as a shop in Lahaina in 2008.

"Maui is home. I am going to call it pretty much the birth place of Ululani's," said Yamashiro.

Yamashiro said he lives about 25 miles from where the wildfire sparked and that his shops were damaged in Lahaina.

"We did lose two shops. We lost a warehouse there," Yamashiro said.

Yamashiro was devastated to see what Lahaina looked like after the wildfire.

"Everything was flattened, burned. News clips you have seen of a warzone, it's exactly what it was like," Yamashiro said.

Yamashiro said about 80% of his employees also lost their homes. He started a GoFundMe where 75% of the funds raised will go to his employees, while the remaining 25% will be dispersed to families impacted. So far, the account has raised more than $150,0000.

"Multi-generational homes – they have grandparents living there. Their parents and children, they are living there," Yamashiro said.

While Yamashiro is in Round Rock this week, he is selling T-shirts and hats, with the majority of the proceeds helping victims.

At the end of the week, he will head back to Hawaii and he will try to help anyway he can, as it will be a long road to recovery.

"We are here for you," Yamashiro said.

Matt Fernandez on social media: Facebook | X