AUSTIN, Texas — Travis County STAR Flight held a dedication Wednesday morning for a hangar that has been renamed after a flight nurse who died during a rescue four years ago.

Kristin McLain fell 100 feet to her death while rescuing a woman in the Barton Creek Greenbelt in April 2015. She was not properly attached to the helicopter’s hoist system.

RELATED: STAR Flight hangar named after nurse who died during rescue in 2015

The hanger, located at 7800 Old Manor Road, is now called the Kristin E. McLain Building.

At the dedication, STAR Flight Program Director Chuck Spangler gave an emotional speech about McLain.

"Kristin had a lot of success in her life. The impact on her patients, her peers, her friends, [her] strength, compassion, integrity goes beyond measure to all of us," Spangler said. "Her influence, her contributions will continue to shape STAR Flight for many, many years to come."

"We're thrilled to be able to honor her today so that her memory will forever be stamped into the history of Travis County and STAR Flight," Spangler continued through tears.

RELATED:

NTSB factual report released in McLain death

Kristin McLain: The story

Report: Kristin McLain was in 'steady spin' before fall

STAR Flight nurse laid to rest

McLain's mother, Betty McLain, also spoke at the dedication.

"Kristin's decision to leave Flight for Life [of Colorado] in Denver and come to STAR Flight was both exciting for her and a challenging opportunity. She grew much as a person here and as a professional nurse," McLain said. "She especially enjoyed following up with patients, their families that she helped rescue or transport and she also enjoyed the opportunities to teach and train others, whether it was STAR Flight peers or if it were other partner organizations STAR Flight worked with."

The Kristin E. McLain Building will house three STAR Flight rescue helicopters, including the new AW169 aircraft, which gives the service more capacity for water drops during fires and other increased capabilities.

WATCH: STAR Flight nurse encouraging others to join

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

You can eat and sleep at the original 'Texas Chainsaw Massacre' gas station

One of the largest indoor dog parks is coming to Austin

Man sets himself on fire next to the White House