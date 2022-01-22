The Trail Foundation seeking artists for 'Common Waters' project along Austin hike-and-bike trail

Three creatives will be paid to collaborate on the design and installation of floating wetlands on Lady Bird Lake.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Trail Foundation is seeking artists to help design and install a new art project along the Butler Hike-and-Bike Trail this spring.

Three creatives will be paid to collaborate on the design and installation of floating wetlands on Lady Bird Lake as part of a project called "Common Waters." According to the foundation, the project will merge artistic components with ecological function.

Applications are open to artists, designers and creatives who live in Austin or have lived in the city. That can include artists from all mediums, like visual, literary, spoken work, music, sound design, performance, dance, textile and environmental arts backgrounds, fashion and many more.

According to the foundation, some of the goals of the project are to explore the intersection of art, ecology, climate change and community and engage the public in the foundation's arts and culture plan.

Applications are due Feb. 4 and can be found online. Selected creatives will each receive $5,000, which is different from the $10,000 project budget, per the foundation.

The three creatives chosen for the project will attend a workshop that will provide background on how artists and other creatives are working in areas of cultural preservation, environmental activism and climate change.

The foundation is looking to launch the "Common Waters" project to the public by mid-May.

To learn more about the project or to apply, visit The Trail Foundation's website.