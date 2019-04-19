AUSTIN, Texas — Tomlinson's Feed pet is hosting their first-ever "Pound4Pound Pick-Up Party" on Friday.

The store will be distributing more than 50,000 pounds of donated pet food to 39 Austin-area animal rescues raised during Tomlinson's Pound4Pound 2018 food drive.

According to Tomlinson's, the amount is just a fraction of the food officials plan to donate this year.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Tomlinson's warehouse at 845 Interchange Boulevard, Suite 105.

Every holiday season, Tomlinson's hosts Austin's largest pet food drive in support of local animal rescues and shelters. From Thanksgiving to Christmas Eve, each pet food bag donated by customers is matched by the pet food makers, pound for pound.

In 2018, the drive raised 155,218 pounds of donated pet food.

"The partnership between Tomlinson's and animal organizations such as the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter is invaluable," said Misty Valenta, the shelter's community programs coordinator. "The Pound4Pound donations aids our foster families so they can care for more animals in need with less financial burden. Our foster program is lifesaving – and Tomlinson's helps us keep that program vibrant."

