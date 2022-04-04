Tito's Handmade Vodka, Austin Disaster Relief Network partnering to help tornado victims

ADRN's Central Texas Tornado Fundraising Campaign is looking to raise $2.5 million in 25 days.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Popular Austin-based brand Tito's Handmade Vodka is partnering with the Austin Disaster Relief Network (ADRN) to raise money for Central Texas families impacted by last month's tornadoes.

ADRN's Central Texas Tornado Fundraising Campaign is looking to raise $2.5 million in 25 days. Tito's is helping kickstart the fundraiser by donating an initial $500,000 and encouraging others to donate as well.

According to ADRN, donations are needed to fund everything from apartment relocation, repairs and rebuilding costs and replacing necessities like vehicles, furniture, appliances and other daily essentials. ADRN said business partnerships are welcome and can be used to support construction, demolition and cleanup needs.

Donations can be made through this website from April 22 through May 6.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Britny Eubank on social media: Twitter