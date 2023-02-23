City of Austin awards 36 local arts nonprofits with Thrive grant

The City of Austin Economic Development Department awarded $3.9 million in funds.

More than $3.9 million in funds was awarded to 36 local arts nonprofit organizations in Austin.

The awards are part of the Thrive grant program from the City of Austin Economic Development Department. The Thrive grant is only available for art organizations with a 5-year history in Austin, and will help those who have not reached an "institutional status" designation.

“Thrive will help sustain and grow our creative economy through operating grants and access to a supportive peer cohort with networking and learning opportunities” explains Sylnovia Holt-Rabb, director of the economic development department. “This program addresses the historical under-funding and cultural displacement of communities within Austin by offering transformative funding for these organizations to invest in their own future.”

This year's awardees, which were approved by City Council, were awarded between $85,000 and $105,000 in funds.

Below is the list of 2023 grantees:

“With a history of 25 years, this Thrive award and the amount will provide us with the opportunity and critical support to focus on the next years and develop as a self-sustaining cultural institution. To serve, collaborate and engage not only our current communities but diverse groups throughout Austin. And, to continue to introduce everyone to the talented, important and beautiful stories and voices of the filmmakers we represent,” stated Gabriel Ornelas, an awardee, and the Cine Las Americas Board staff.

The Thrive grant, which is managed by the Economic Development Department's Cultural Arts Division, is the first arts-focused program. It was developed as a way to "center equity and inclusion in the City's Hotel Occupancy Tax investments in arts, heritage and music."

More programs will be launched to help support arts and culture in Austin in the coming months. They are aimed at encouraging new talent, supporting established cultural producers and investing in the development of diverse cultural institutions.

Learn more about funding opportunities and more about the Thrive grant.