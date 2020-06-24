Threadgill's memorabilia auction set for Saturday

The original Threadgill's location on North Lamar Boulevard closed in April.

AUSTIN, Texas — This weekend, Austinites will have the chance to buy a piece of history.

Memorabilia from inside Threadgill's "Old No. 1" will be auctioned off on Saturday morning.

The iconic restaurant and live music venue on North Lamar Boulevard permanently closed in April after more than 80 years of business. On Saturday, auctioneers with the Burley Auction Gallery will sell things like vintage music posters and beer signs and old photos of Janis Joplin, who got her start at Threadgill's back in the 1960s.

RELATED:

The auction will start at 10 a.m. People can show up to bid in-person at the old location on North Lamar, but the auction will also be open for people to submit bids over the phone and online.

Prior to closing its North Lamar location in April, Threadgill's had closed its other location on Riverside Drive in late 2018. The restaurant is part of a growing list of local businesses that have permanently closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.