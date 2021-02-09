Themed 'bike nights' return to COTA in Austin this September

The events, hosted by Circuit of the Americas, are starting again Sept. 7.

AUSTIN, Texas — Themed "Bike Nights" are returning to the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, starting Sept. 7. Austinites can dress up in costume, hop on a bike and start racing around the famous Formula 1 track next week.

The schedule and themes for the three nights are:

• Sept. 7: Rolling Stones

• Sept. 14: Sports team

• Sept. 21: 80s

The weekly events are hosted by Circuit of the Americas, which owns and manages the Formula 1 track in Austin. Adult tickets online are $10 and $12 on-site. All tickets for children 11 and under are $5. Circuit of the Americas is requiring a signed waiver from every participant.

Drinks and some other refreshments will be available at the themed biking nights. There will be a custom playlist for each theme.

T-shirts will be sold on the themed nights, with proceeds going toward the Dell Children's Foundation.

You can visit TheCircuit.com/Bike to purchase tickets for any of the "Bike Night" events.