Texas Governor calls for a Day of Prayer for Ukraine on March 13

"Prayer has the power to comfort, heal, and bring peace beyond all understanding, and it is my hope that we can come together to honor the people of Ukraine."

TEXAS, USA — Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced today he has issued a proclamation announcing Sunday, March 13, 2022 as a Day of Prayer for Ukraine.

"Cecilia and I encourage Texans of all faiths and religious backgrounds to join us in a day of prayer for all of Ukraine and to stand in solidarity with the thousands who have been affected by this horrific war," Governor Abbott said.

The Texas Governor's Mansion will be lit blue and yellow on Saturday, March 12 and Sunday, March 13 in solidarity with the Ukrainian people.

In addition, the Ukrainian flag will be flown at the mansion on on Saturday and Sunday.

Earlier today while on a conference call with 80 Texas faith leaders, Father Mykola Dovzhuk of Pokrova Ukrainian Catholic Church in Houston gave the invocation on the call.