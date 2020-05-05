AUSTIN, Texas — Circuit of the Americas (COTA) announced it would be opening its track for the first time ever to support the Central Texas Food Bank.

“We’re grateful to our community for the many years of support and know that when this crisis ends, we’ll again unite in times of celebration, friendship and fun,” commented COTA Founder and Chairman Bobby Epstein. “Thanks to the health care workers, community leaders, volunteers and everyone who makes an effort to help a neighbor, friend or stranger. Special appreciation goes out to our employees at COTA who are working to make this event possible. We’re all in this race together.”

COTA officials said they will collect donations and allow guests a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to take a drive on the world-famous 3.4-mile track."

The event will be from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 10, and is open to the public.

Central Texans are encouraged to show their support by donating money online or by donating cash or dropping off non-perishable items on-site via “touchless” locations in the COTA garages.

COTA also said its partner, Germania Insurance, will join the fight against hunger and match up to $10,000 of donations. COTA and Austin Bold FC will also match Germania’s donation to $10,000, according to venue officials.

For more information on Circuit of The Americas and the COTA Food Drive initiative, please visit www.thecircuit.com.

