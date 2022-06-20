Texas Advocacy Project's Backpacks for Hope Campaign starts Tuesday

The campaign runs from June 21 to July 22.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Advocacy Project is setting out to provide children with school supplies through their 11th Annual Backpacks for Hope Campaign.

The campaign, which will run from June 21 to July 22, will give backpacks with school supplies to children of survivors in domestic violence shelters. The backpacks will also contain safety planning information as well as a discreet tag with the project's legal line number.

A Tuesday press conference at Abrigo on Riata Trace Parkway will kick off the event.

Community members can contribute to the campaign by starting a drive, donating backpacks and supplies or building a complete Backpack for Hope. Drop-off locations, supply wish lists and a link for monetary donations can be found here.

