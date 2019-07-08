AUSTIN, Texas — Texans helping Texans: That's the goal of a donation campaign Alamo Drafthouse Cinema is kicking off to support the victims of the shooting in El Paso.

Through August 26, guests at Alamo Drafthouse theaters across Texas can choose to make a $1, $3 or $5 contribution via a donation add-on feature every time they purchase tickets online or using the Alamo Drafthouse app.

Alamo Drafthouse will match every dollar raised up to $20,000 and all of the money will go towards the Paso Del Norte Community Foundation's El Paso Victims Relief Fund. The company will also be offering this option in many markets for donations to the Dayton Foundation's Dayton Oregon District Tragedy Fund.

RELATED:

El Paso's Beto O'Rourke tells President Trump not to visit; Trump responds: 'Be quiet'

Lawmakers considering 'red flag' legislation following mass shootings

VERIFY: Debunking false online claims about the El Paso and Dayton shootings

How Austin can help victims in the El Paso shooting

"The news out of El Paso hit particularly close to home for us," the company wrote in a blog post this week. "Alamo Drafthouse is based in Texas, and more than half of our 40 theaters are in the Lone Star State – including El Paso's Montecillo location."

Alamo Drafthouse went on to say that since opening the Montecillo location in 2016, they've found El Paso to be one of the "most welcoming, loving and community-oriented cities" they've encountered.

"It's deeply sad that a place like that should ever have to go through something like this, but we know that the city's indomitable spirit will give them the resilience and strength they need to persevere," Alamo Drafthouse wrote. "Te amamos, El Paso."

On Saturday, August 3, a man shot and killed 22 people and injured dozens of others at an El Paso Walmart.

WATCH: Austin comfort dogs head to El Paso for support after mass shooting

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Williamson County residents call for action after commander posts ‘racist,’ 'misogynistic’ photos

Williamson County officials identify victim in 1979 'Orange Socks' cold case

Travis County making hundreds of employees pay back $122,000

Police arrest man in connection to fatal Cedar Park shooting