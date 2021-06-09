St. David's health care workers honored at Texas Longhorns' season opener

The medical professionals were called onto the field after the first quarter to receive some much-deserved recognition.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Longhorns football team wasn't the only group feeling the love at the season opener on Saturday at Darrel K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. The fans also cheered for some of the Austin area's frontline health care heroes.

A few lucky St. David's HealthCare employees were called onto the field after the first quarter to receive some much-deserved recognition.

"I think it's amazing. The nurses have worked so hard recently with this last surge. It's been really taxing on the staff. Lots of patients, patients waiting for beds, very sick patients," said Kerrie Dhanani, the director of critical care at St. David's Round Rock Medical Center. "The staff has worked really hard."

At KVUE, we also recognize the hard work of the health care workers who continue to risk their lives to save ours. Thank you!