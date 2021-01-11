Simone Biles shares support for Heart Gallery of Central Texas for National Adoption Month

In a special video message, Biles said she knows well the story of those hoping to be adopted.

AUSTIN, Texas — It’s National Adoption Month, and gymnast Simone Biles shared a video message in support of the Heart Gallery of Central Texas and adoption.

Growing up, Biles and her three siblings went in and out of foster care. In 2003, Biles was officially adopted by her maternal grandfather and his second wife in the North Houston suburb of Spring. Through her adoptive mother, Biles holds Belizean citizenship and refers to Belize as her second home.

“I've always been so thankful to have been adopted along with my sister when I was so young and feel so fortunate to have a loving family who not only made my health and safety number one, but also allowed me to thrive, nurturing my interest in supporting my endeavors in and out of the gym,” she said.

Biles encourages Texans to visit HeartGalleryTexas.com to learn how they can help increase awareness of Texas youth in foster care who are seeking forever families through adoption by simply sharing their faces and telling their stories.