Shoreline Church in Austin raises more than $100K to help Ukrainian refugees

The money they raised will help their sister church Shoreline Poland as they take in Ukrainian refugees.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Russian invasion of Ukraine is creating a refugee emergency. An estimated one million people have already fled Ukraine.

As the crisis continues more people are stepping in to help, like Shoreline Church in Austin. They've raised more than $100,000 since Sunday to help their sister church, Shoreline Poland, as they take in Ukrainian refugees.

"Everybody's filled with this unbelievable heartbreak and sadness of what they see unfolding the tragedy there," Robert Koke said, the lead pastor at Shoreline Church in Austin.

Koke received a video from the pastor at Shoreline Poland from the Ukrainian/Polish border as their congregation was taking in refugees.

"They immediately reached out to provide sanctuary and safety for those family members. And that was like in the first hours of the crisis. And then, you know, within hours it became apparent that there was hundreds of thousands of people that were trying to flee," Koke said.

On Sunday, Shoreline Austin started taking in donations and during Wednesday's service, Koke shared some good news.

"What we were able to do so far is raise $110,000 to help make a difference," Koke said to his congregation.

They are making a difference from more than 6,000 miles away.

"We feel a little bit helpless, maybe even a little bit like, what can we do? But I was so grateful that we had right on the front lines of this particular tragedy, an outlet for us to channel that passion and that emotion and that generosity," Koke said.

The money from Shoreline Austin will go to the church in Poland to provide shelter, food and clothes, as well as faith and hope. All in a time when Ukrainians and people around the world feel helpless.

"We're doing just whatever we can to help bring some peace and some love in this unbelievable tragedy," Koke said.

For more information, visit the Shoreline Church Austin website.

