SAN ANTONIO — There is brand new information in the case of a missing mother and her two boys who have autism. Investigators want to question the mother's husband.

On Thursday, police issued an arrest warrant for Isaac Alfaro on an assault charge.

Meanwhile, loved ones and volunteers were searching for Belen Elizondo and her two missing boys Moises and Salvador. They were looking in a field behind the hotel they were last seen on the city's northeast side.

The boys' father, Salvador Elizondo Sr., fears they're in danger. He said he is pleading to God his sons are alive and well.

The kids are 10 and 17, but according to family, they function as a four or five-year-old.

SAPD Sgt. Michelle Ramos said they need medical attention.

"The main concern is the missing children," she said.

Elizondo and her two kids have been missing since this weekend. The family was staying at the InTown Suites on the northeast side.

Friends said the 50-year-old mother was trying to escape from her 24-year-old husband Isaac Alfaro. There is a warrant out for his arrest and police are searching for him.

BCSO

According to a police report, Elizondo told police, two weeks ago, that the two were arguing over other women and that he pushed her to the ground.

"She did report she did sustain bruising to her arms," Sgt. Ramos said.

A week later, she went back to police to look into filing charges. She disappeared five days later.

"We don't have any reason to believe we haven't seen signs of foul play," Ramos said. "The last place she was known to be--there was no signs of foul play or anything of that sort."

According to friends, the couple just got married on Valentine's Day of this year.

According to a police report, Elizondo told investigators she felt the only reason Alfaro got married to her was for citizenship.

On Tuesday night, police released images of the family vehicle they said is also missing. It’s a black GMC Yukon Denali. The license plate number is FHT8426. According to public records, it's a 2007 model of the vehicle.

Elizondo family

The missing person's unit can be reached online. The direct phone line to the division is (210) 207-7660.