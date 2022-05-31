2 Austin-area kids competing in 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee

Both Tarini Nadakumar and Michael Kolagani have competed in the bee before.

AUSTIN, Texas — School may be almost out for summer, but the academic challenge is just beginning for two Austin-area masterminds!

The 94th Scripps National Spelling Bee begins on Tuesday, May 31. And two local students are gearing up to compete.

Sixth grade Tarani Nadakumar attends Walsh Middle School in Round Rock, while eighth grader Michael Kolagani attends Pearson Ranch Middle School in Austin.

They're no strangers to the bee. Both Nadakumar and Kolagani competed in last year's competition. In fact, Nadakumar was one of the two youngest spellers to compete in the semifinals

It's in the blood for #Speller172 Tarini Nandakumar. Her brother Pranav placed 19th in 2018. She also competes in tonight's Semifinals as one of our two youngest spellers at age 10. #SpellingBee #TheBeeIsBack pic.twitter.com/RpIkTU4qmT — Scripps National Spelling Bee (@ScrippsBee) June 28, 2021

According to the National Spelling Bee's website, its purpose is to "help students improve their spelling, increase their vocabularies, learn concepts and develop correct English usage that will help them all their lives." The competition began in 1925, when nine newspapers joined together to host a spelling bee.

The bee will run from Tuesday, May 31 through Thursday, June 2, with preliminaries held on Tuesday, quarterfinals and semifinals on Wednesday and finals on Thursday. This year's competition is hosted by actor LeVar Burton.

Ahead of the bee, Team KVUE Daybreak tried out some words from previous competitions:

