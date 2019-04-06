AUSTIN, Texas — The above video originally aired in February 2019. It is about Elgin's first all-girl Boy Scout troop.

June 4, 2019, marks 100 years since Congress passed the 19th Amendment, allowing women to vote.

To celebrate, scouts from Austin's all-girl Scouts BSA Troop 19 conducted a flag raising Tuesday morning on the Capitol grounds at the Office of the Governor.

According to the Boy Scouts of America, the scouts of Troop 19 chose their troop name in honor of the amendment.

Other troops across the country were set to conduct similar flag-raising ceremonies at their state capitols Tuesday. Thousands of scouts, both girls and boys, were also encouraged to send letters to their state representatives about the issues that matter most to them.

The scouts of Troop 19 were joined at the flag raising by local representatives from the Office of the Governor.

According to the Boy Scouts of America, approximately 18,000 girls are now part of Scouts BSA after the organization opened to boy girls and boys in early 2019.

