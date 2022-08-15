Sarii, the canine star of the new Predator movie, was discovered in a Georgia shelter

The celebrity pup, whose real name is Coco, shines in "Prey." Just a year and a half ago, she was in a shelter in Fulton County, Georgia!

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — From a Georgia shelter to the big screen, a rescue pup from Fulton County Animal Services has become a rising star.

Fulton County Animal Services says Coco came to the shelter in the beginning of 2021. Now, she's a breakout star in the hit new installment in the "Predator" series, "Prey."

Coco is making waves on the internet and in the movie world. Fans are referring to her as "the Meryl Streep of dogs" on Twitter.

Coco was adopted for the project and had no film training prior, FCAS said in a Facebook post.

She was originally meant to have a small role, but her popularity among test audiences encouraged the director to give her a bigger role.