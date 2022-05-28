San Antonio woman offering free memory pillows to families who lost loved ones in Uvalde mass shooting

Laura Capeles can turn pieces of clothing into keepsakes to honor loved ones who have passed away.

UVALDE, Texas — Support for the Uvalde community continues to pour in following Tuesday's mass shooting that killed 19 children and two educators. For many, comforting words are hard to find, but Laura Capeles wanted to provide some solace in the best way she knows how.

"I don’t have a lot of money to give, but I can give back my earthly gift and to me it’s sewing," Capeles said.

In 2015, she began making memory pillows, which are made of clothes of loved ones that have passed away.

With a few cuts and stitches, t-shirts and other clothes become keepsakes.

Capeles typically only works September through May, but she is making herself available in the summer months to families who lost loved ones in the Robb Elementary School shooting.

"I want them to know that they’re in my thoughts and prayers, and when they’re ready to reach out to me, I will have a pillow made for them, free of charge," she said.

Due to limited supplies, she is only able to donate one pillow per family at this time. In addition to turning clothes into a pillow, she also includes an embroidered message that reads "This is the (shirt or dress) I used to wear. When you hold it, know that I am there."

Capeles said families can also request personalized messages.