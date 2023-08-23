Salvation Army Austin hosting 2023 'Day of Giving'

The goal this year is to raise $850,000.

AUSTIN, Texas — Bells are ringing at The Salvation Army Austin on Wednesday – and the hope is that phones will be ringing as well.

Wednesday, Aug. 23, is The Salvation Army Austin's third annual "Day of Giving." The goal this year is to raise $850,000 for families experiencing homelessness.

The money raised Wednesday will help provide shelter, warm meals and critical resources to help those families regain self sufficiency and get back on their feet.

Salvation Army Austin has two family shelters: the Austin Shelter for Women and Children and the Rathberger Center for Families. Both shelters are at capacity each night and have an extensive waitlist of more than 500 parents and children.

Leaders with Salvation Army say 93% of the people sheltered in those facilities are women and children.

"It is a hidden crisis. These women and kids are moving from place to place, night after night, trying to find safety. They're couch surfing. They often sleep in their cars or other unsafe conditions. We try to give them the resources they need," Major Lewis Reckline said.

There are three ways to help. You can call 512-605-1410, text the word "GIFT" to 36413 or donate online at DayOfGivingAustin.org. The Salvation Army will be taking donations until 7 p.m. Wednesday.

As of 11 a.m., $595,400 had been raised.

