Salesian Sisters host virtual 'Fun Nun Run' to benefit youth

The "Fun Nun Run" is a fundraiser for their work with children, youth and young adults to promote the importance of health and wellness.

AUSTIN, Texas — Nuns are on the run ... for fun! Yes, you read that correctly.

The Salesian Sisters of St. John Bosco are hosting the virtual "Fun Nun Run" on Saturday, May 1, a fundraiser for their work with children, youth and young adults to promote the importance of health and wellness.

On the day of the run, you can run or walk with sisters from convents across the Western U.S. via live stream on social media.

Registration for the event is donation-based, the organization says. You can make a donation, sponsor a convent, participate in the run, or even host your own individual or team mini-fundraisers on their website here.