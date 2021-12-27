Local nonprofit offers free meals for Central Texans

Those in need can grab up to 10 meals.

AUSTIN, Texas — A local nonprofit is giving out free meals to residents, with no strings attached.

On weekdays only, people can grab a cold and pre-packaged meal at the Abundant Life Church in Pflugerville or the Mount Zion Baptist Church Restoration House in Austin.

Meals are being organized by the Saffron Trust Women's Foundation and are easy to heat up or freeze for later.

Food is for anyone and everyone, regardless of need. It's all to take the stress off your day.

Free meals are offered Monday through Friday. Pickup starts at 9:45 a.m. Those in need can grab up to 10 meals.