SAFE Alliance hosts Touch-A-Truck event at Camp Mabry

AUSTIN, Texas — The SAFE Alliance hosted its annual "Touch-A-Truck" event on Saturday, giving kids the chance to explore all sorts of vehicles at Camp Mabry.

More than 6,000 kids and parents were expected to attend the event, where kids of all ages got to explore and climb into just about any vehicle they could imagine. From fire trucks and ambulances to bulldozers and even a KVUE truck, the event featured a variety of vehicles.

The annual event was a fundraiser for the SAFE Alliance, which provides help and services to victims of violence and abuse for people of all ages.

"SAFE serves survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault child abuse and so our work and mission is to stop abuse for everyone," Heather Henry, senior director of development for the SAFE Alliance said.

The event also featured food trucks, live music, barrel-train rides and more.

KVUE's own meteorologists Shane Hinton and Hunter Williams were also at the event.

Had a great time today at the Camp Mabry Touch-A-Truck! Thanks to everybody who stoped by to say hello! pic.twitter.com/geXKyN6INu — Hunter Williams (@Hunt_Wx) September 17, 2022

Thank you to everyone who stopped by to say hello during the Touch-a-Truck event at Camp Mabry today! 🛻☀️ pic.twitter.com/w4nWIGx7Tg — Shane Hinton (@MakeItRainShane) September 17, 2022

