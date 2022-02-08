Round Rock group shows love, appreciation to teachers and staff ahead of Valentine's Day

Parents put up signs at 62 campuses and facilities to make sure every teacher, staff and faculty member sees the signs and knows they are appreciated.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Valentine's Day is a week away, but teachers and staff at Round Rock ISD were feeling the love and appreciation early this year.

On Tuesday, a group of parents came together to show a little love ahead of the holiday by setting up signs showing messages of encouragement and appreciation outside buildings around the district.

Parents put up signs at 62 campuses and facilities to make sure every teacher, staff and faculty member sees the signs and knows they are appreciated, no matter their role within the district.

A group called Helping Hands for Round Rock ISD took the time to put up the signs, which feature hearts in different colors with messages of support, love and encouragement.

"This is just one reminder that we really love you, teachers and staff," group founder Laura Unnach said. "Thank you so much for what you do for our community."

Unnach, a former teacher herself, said they put up the signs on Tuesday as a gesture letting teachers know they are valued and appreciated, especially as they endure the difficulties of teaching amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I understand the challenges that teachers face these days. However, I don't understand the multiple challenges that have come about in the past seven years. I know it has gotten more and more challenging," Unnach said. "And then, on top of the challenges teachers are already facing, they're now facing this pandemic that instead of bringing us together has further divided us."

Unnach, a former teacher herself, said this was the first project the group has done and they plan do more in the future.

"We need these teachers, and what I'm trying to do is let them know at least that the community values everything they do," she said. "Our future is in their hands and if we don't put our value in our teachers and our admin, the people the run our schools, in everyone who works to make the day go smoothly for education. it's really kind of a threat to our society."

