Round Rock Express player visits new dads in hospital for Father's Day

Infielder Nick Tanielu stopped by St. David's Round Rock Medical Center ahead of Father's Day.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Earlier in the week, dads at a Round Rock hospital were surprised with a visit by a Round Rock Express baseball player.

Tanielu, who recently welcomed his second child, delivered Round Rock Express onesies and caps for babies in the women's services' labor and delivery and neonatal intensive care units.

He also signed baseballs given to parents and invited families to attend a Round Rock Express game and batting practice session during the summer.

