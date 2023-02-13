Round Rock Express national anthem auditions return this month

Groups under 10 performers and individual singers are invited to open auditions on Tuesday, Feb. 21, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Can you see yourself singing the national anthem at a Round Rock Express game?

The team is looking for performers to sing the "Star-Spangled Banner" during the upcoming season.

Groups under 10 performers and individual singers are invited to open auditions on Tuesday, Feb. 21, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. inside Kilimanjaro Ballroom Suite #1 at Kalahari Resorts & Conventions.

Interested performers can sign up online for a slot during the open auditions. There is no fee to perform, and check-in will begin at 4:30 p.m. A warmup room will be available inside Kilimanjaro Ballroom Suite #3.

Groups of 10 or more performers, including choirs and bands, can reach out directly to Colin Perry, the Round Rock Express' coordinator of multimedia marketing, via email at cperry@rrexpress.com to book a date to perform during the season.

Do you have what it takes to belt out the National Anthem at a #RRExpress game?



Tuesday, February 21, from 5:00 – 9:00 p.m., Central Texas’ best groups under 10 performers & individual singers are invited to open auditions at @KalahariResorts.



Sign up ➡️ https://t.co/JSIFqiLjxB pic.twitter.com/hvEjt4FztW — Round Rock Express (@RRExpress) February 10, 2023

Those wishing to try out should keep their performance under 90 seconds and should use a traditional, military style with "little to no creative variation." Vocal submissions must be a cappella, though instrumental auditions are welcome. Those auditioning must fill out an application form and bring it with them to their audition.

Performers will audition in front of a panel of judges. All participants will be notified of whether or not they have been invited to perform within two weeks of the auditions. If selected, performers must sing the same version of the national anthem that they auditioned with at their scheduled game.

Those who cannot attend the open auditions on Feb. 21 but wish to be considered can submit a video recording of their audition to Colin Perry via email. Video auditions will only be evaluated after all in-person performers have been scheduled and notified.

The Round Rock Express is set to host 75 games this season, but it is anticipated that less than 50 spots will remain at the time of auditions due to off-season bookings of large groups.

The team will kick off the 2023 season on Friday, March 31, against the Albuquerque Isotopes at 7:05 p.m. at Dell Diamond, located on East Palm Valley Boulevard in Round Rock.