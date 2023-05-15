Local cyclists calling for bike lane safety with annual 'Ride of Silence'

The Ride of Silence is held annually on the third Wednesday in May in hundreds of cities, according to the Austin Ghost Bike Project.

AUSTIN, Texas — The annual "Ride of Silence" to honor cyclists killed on Austin roads is scheduled for Wednesday, May 17.

Austin's ride is organized by the Austin Ghost Bike Project (AGBP), in coordination with local cyclists. The Ride of Silence is held annually on the third Wednesday in May in hundreds of cities, according to the AGBP.

The organization said that between December 2022 and April 2023, six cyclists were killed on Austin roads. One of those victims was Michael Delgado, who was hit by falling construction debris at the Shell gas station on Rio Grande Street.

Two of the other cyclists killed were victims of hit-and-runs that are still open cases, according to the AGBP.

The AGBP said the Ride of Silence functions as "a somber reminder of the loss of human life through often preventable car crashes and other means" and is in line with the City of Austin's "Vision Zero" goal to eliminate traffic deaths.

In its effort to increase cyclist and pedestrian safety, the AGBP is calling on the Austin City Council to expand the number of protected bike lanes into the city, do more "regular and rigorous" clean up and maintenance of existing bike lanes and use "more stringent investigation and harsher penalties" for drivers who injure or kill cyclists.

The Ride of Silence is a slow-rolling bike ride that will start and end at Austin City Hall on Wednesday evening. The ride will be held from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.